Chamber Week Is Among ECCI’s September Festivities

In celebration of Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry is sponsoring a month of networking and fundraising events, and offer recruitment incentives for new and reactivating members.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed September 11-17 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Illinois and Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin has issued a Mayoral Proclamation declaring September 11-17 as Chamber of Commerce Week in Elmhurst.

Established in 1918, the Elmhurst Chamber is a voluntary organization of business and professional men and women who have joined together for the purpose of “promoting an environment that creates success for local businesses and our community.”

In an effort to better recruit prospective members, ECCI will distribute a new “What in in it for You?” brochure detailing the benefits of each of three membership tiers and two sponsorship levels. The tri-fold brochure was graphicly designed and printed compliments of The Stevens Group .

Chamber of Commerce Month networking events include “Networking on the 9s,” our Chamber’s 74th Annual Golf Outing at Sugar Creek Golf Outing in Villa Park on September 23, monthly Business After Hours hosted by Elmhurst Bank on September 14 and monthly Membership Breakfast co-hosted by Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187 and The Law Offices of Mia S. McPherson on September 1.

In September, the first-ever website for the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP’s Civic Hall of Fame public memorial is projected to go live. A portable version of the 60-inch touchscreen TV will debut at the Elmhurst Public Library in December.

September also signals the start of display advertising sales for the 2023 Elmhurst Community Directory, produced in partnership with the Elmhurst Suburban Life/Shaw Media . Come January, Directories will be Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM)-delivered to some 19,800 residential, business and Post Office Box addresses across Elmhurst.