Should Children Attend a Memorial or Funeral Service?

After a death, surviving family members may be wondering whether to include children in the memorial or funeral service. If a child is able to sit still and act appropriately at family events, they should be given a choice about whether to attend.

“Every person is unique in how they deal with the death of a loved one,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Children, especially, need the attention of their parents at that time to help guide them on their path of learning. Death is a part of life, and it’s always an emotional experience; how children react to it can vary with individual relationships and circumstances.”

Funeral, memorial, and cemetery services provide an opportunity to gather with family and friends, and are the best way to say goodbye to loved ones. “I feel it’s important for children to attend family services, so they can understand these are normal and natural lifetime events,” added Adolf. “Parents should make the ultimate decision as to whether the children should attend. An event that lasts for several hours may be too long for some younger children.”

If the child wants to attend, they should know what to expect. It may be beneficial for them to know how the room will be set up and how the deceased may appear if there’s an open casket. They should know that people will cry since they miss the deceased, but others may smile while reminiscing over favorite memories.

“Children usually understand things best when explanations are simple and clear, including those about death,” said Adolf. “It is common today for parents to ask their children if they wish to participate in services, and I encourage that whenever I can.” Funerals are important family rituals that can be highly therapeutic events, helping attendees feel better and manage their grief. With direction, children can also benefit in this way.

