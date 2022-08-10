Pre-Planned Funeral Arrangements Are Transferable!

It’s becoming more and more common for people to pre-arrange their own funeral services. This may be, in part, due to the ability to transfer the plan, if necessary, after it’s in place. While some people may put off this very important task due to the uncertainties of life, that shouldn’t stop anyone from making funeral service decisions in advance. Here are a few terrific benefits of pre-arranging your funeral services.

1. There are more than 50 details that need to be addressed in the first 24 hours after a death. “If no arrangements are made in advance, that’s a lot of responsibility that falls to the surviving family,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Organizing this emotional event in advance removes a huge burden from your family.”

2. Creating a pre-arranged funeral plan locks in costs, as the expenses can’t increase over time. This can save a lot of money down the road, and offers peace of mind for you and your loved ones. During times of rising inflation, pre-planning is a smart financial decision.

3. Even if you’ve pre-arranged your services with a specific funeral home, you can transfer the benefits if you choose. “You have the option to transfer the arrangements, forms, and funds to another funeral home at any time,” added Adolf. “Pre-paid services can easily be transferred in the event you’ve moved to another location or if you’ve decided you prefer a different funeral home from your original choice. There’s no penalty or additional cost involved to transfer your original plan.”

The State of Illinois oversees all pre-arranged funeral service and merchandise transactions through the Comptroller’s Office. Funeral homes are licensed by the State of Illinois to provide important protections for their clients and the funds they choose to set aside for their funeral expenses.

For more information, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com