Why is There Sewage Coming Through the Bathtub?

Anytime you smell sewage from your bathtub, it is a cause for concern. Sewage smell from your tub can be caused by a few things, most of which require a professional’s help.

One reason you may smell sewage coming from your bathtub is a blockage in the main sewer line. If this is the case, you need to call a professional to clear the blockage, as a simple plunger won’t fix it.

Another reason for the smell could be that the vent stack, which carries fumes and other gasses out of your home, is blocked. If this is the case, you will also need to contact a professional to have the vent stack cleared.

If sewage backs up in the tub and no other drains in the home are affected, it is likely due to a clogged sewer line. Another possible cause is an ejector pump failure, and the sewage may drain up through your house’s drains due to an ejector pump failure.

Other signs of sewer problems are slow-draining drains, gurgling sounds coming from the drains, and water backing up in other fixtures. If you notice any of these signs beside the smell, it is best to call a professional immediately.

You can do several things to prevent sewage backup in your home. One is to have your sewer line cleaned regularly by a professional, and this will remove any blockages that could cause sewage back into your home.

Another thing you can do is to install a backwater valve to prevent sewage from backing up into your home in the event of a sewer line clogging. No one likes the cleanup process after a sewage backup, so it’s best to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Finally, don’t flush anything other than toilet paper down your toilets. Dispose of other materials in the trash to prevent them from causing a blockage.

