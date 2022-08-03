The Difference Between a Will and a Trust

Estate planning can be complex, with many different factors to consider. An experienced estate planning attorney can help you understand your options and ensure the handling of your estate according to your wishes.

There are two primary types of estate planning documents: wills and trusts. Each has its advantages and disadvantages, which your attorney can discuss in detail.

A will is a legal document that sets forth your wishes regarding the distribution of your assets after your death. A trust is a legal arrangement in which you place your assets under the control of a trustee. The trustee manages the assets for the benefit of the beneficiaries you designate.

There are many benefits to having a will or trust in place. First, it can save your loved ones time and money. If you die without a will or trust, your estate will have to go through probate, which is a lengthy and expensive process. Second, a will or trust can help you protect your assets. For example, if you have young children, you can use a trust to ensure their inheritance is protected until they reach a certain age. Third, a will or trust can help you reduce your taxes.

If you don’t have a will or trust, your estate will be subject to intestacy laws. Under these laws, your assets will be distributed according to a strict order of precedence which means your spouse and children will inherit your estate, but your parents and siblings will not. As a result, your estate could go to people you don’t want to inherit it.

It’s important to note that estate planning is not just for the wealthy. Everyone should have an estate plan in place, regardless of the size of their estate. An experienced estate planning attorney can help you create a plan that meets your unique needs.

