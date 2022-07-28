Should I Send Flowers or a Plant for a Funeral/Memorial Service?

When a family is grieving the loss of a loved one, it is customary for friends, colleagues, and acquaintances to send flowers or a plant arrangement to offer condolences for the family’s loss. While the decision to send anything at all is up to the individual, those who want to support the family with a gift may wonder which is preferred.

“Sending flowers is a very common way for people to express their sympathy to a grieving family,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “There are certainly varying opinions regarding sending a fresh flower arrangement or having a plant arrangement delivered. There is no right or wrong decision. In many cases, a family will choose memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, so we give that information to people to let them know the family expressed that preference.”

According to Adolf, while flower arrangements are absolutely beautiful, they don’t tend to last quite as long as plants. “Plant arrangements offer the flexibility of going back to the home of a family member when the service has concluded,” he added. “If there are too many flowers for the family to keep, as many arrangements are very large and take up a lot of space, we deliver them to nursing facilities in our area so the residents can enjoy their beauty.”

The advantage of plant arrangements is that they can be easier to transport and can usually find a spot in the family’s home or the home of a close friend. Depending on the type of plant, some may be able to be transplanted outdoors.

It is also becoming a popular trend to ask for donations instead of flowers or plants. If the deceased was struggling with a specific disease, like cancer or diabetes, the family may request donations be sent to those organizations to help support the discovery of a cure.

