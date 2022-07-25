Morton College Offers Dual Enrollment Opportunities!

Dual Enrollment is a program that allows qualified high school students to take college-level courses while still enrolled in high school. At Morton College in Cicero, courses are taken at the college outside of the student’s regular school day, and are taught by Morton College faculty.

“Students who are at least 16 years of age and are currently enrolled at Morton East or Morton West High School are eligible,” explained Michelle Herrera, Associate Dean of Academic Services for Morton College. “The Dual Enrollment courses that we offer are rigorous, college-level classes that allow high school students to earn college credits while completing their high school graduation requirements.”

There are a variety of benefits to students who take advantage of the Dual Enrollment program at Morton College. “Successful completion of any Dual Enrollment course results in the student receiving college credit at no cost to them,” added Herrera. “College credits earned through the Morton College Dual Enrollment program are accepted by most colleges nationwide, so even if students have plans to attend college elsewhere, they can transfer their Morton College credits to the university of their choice. All they have to do is simply order a copy of their transcripts via the Morton College Panther Portal.”

Herrera advises students interested in the program to make sure they will have enough time to attend all class sessions and to complete the required work. “Dual Enrollment course grades stay on the student’s transcript even if they’re not successful in the class, so it is very important that the student is ready for college and is committed to completing the courses that they register for,” she said. “Our Dual Enrollment program offers a great way for students to get a jump start on a college degree.”

For more information about the Dual Enrollment program at Morton College, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu