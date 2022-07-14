What's the Difference Between a Death Notice and an Obituary?

If you’ve recently lost a dear loved one, you may be tasked with helping complete his or her final arrangements. It is traditional to enter a death notice or an obituary in the local newspaper so that friends, colleagues, and acquaintances can be alerted about the death and be made aware of an impending funeral or memorial service.

“A death notice will most commonly include the names of surviving family members and their spouses or significant others,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “In some situations, a family may choose to include people who have preceded the person in death. The death notice would also include any appropriate service information or specific memorial contribution information. Death notices can be submitted directly by a funeral director or by the family of the deceased.” In addition to the local newspaper, a death notice may be published in local religious or volunteer organization newsletters.

An obituary, on the other hand, is more of an editorial article. “An obituary notice typically includes the same information that you’d find in a death notice, but also includes much more personal information about the deceased, like you’d find in a life story,” said Adolf. “An obituary notice is frequently written by a professional writer at a specific newspaper.” Some newspapers allow families to submit a request to have an obituary written about the deceased, and some allow the family to write the obituary.

If you’re planning to write an obituary for a loved one, there are certain things you may want to include. Consider including the person’s family members (parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren), along with education and job history and important accomplishments they were proud of. You can include special talents, hobbies, and interests. You’ll want to conclude with details about service arrangements and where donations (in lieu of flowers) can be sent, if applicable.

