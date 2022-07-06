How to Protect Your Senior Loved Ones from the Heat

It’s hot outside! And for seniors, this can be a difficult time. The National Weather Service has put out a heat advisory, warning people of the dangers of high temperatures. Especially for seniors, it is essential to take precautions against the heat. Let’s discuss some ways to protect your loved ones from the heat.

First and foremost, it is vital to stay hydrated. Seniors should drink plenty of fluids, even if they are not thirsty. Water is the best choice, but fruit juices and sports drinks can help. It is also important to avoid alcoholic beverages, as they can dehydrate you.

Secondly, seniors should stay out of the sun as much as possible. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a hat or other head covering if they must be outside. Also, try to schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening when it is cooler.

Finally, seniors should stay in a cool place as much as possible. They should keep blinds or curtains closed during the day and use fans or air conditioners to keep the air moving. If their home is not air-conditioned, they may want to go to a shopping mall, library, or movie theater to cool off.

Another important way to protect seniors from the heat is to ensure they take their medications as prescribed. Some medicines can make people susceptible to heat stroke or other problems in hot weather. If you have any concerns, talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

It is also essential to check on elderly neighbors or relatives to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated. If you see someone who appears to be in distress from the heat, call 911 immediately. Heat-related emergencies can happen quickly, so it is crucial to act fast.

Seniors need extra care during hot weather. Following these tips can help keep your loved ones safe and healthy.

Contact us at 630-296-4748 and look inside why U.S. News and World Report have recognized Franciscan Village as one of the nation’s best nursing homes.

Franciscan Village

1270 Village Drive

Lemont, IL 60439

630-243-3449

www.fraciscanvillagelemont.org