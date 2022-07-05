3 Things to Know About Long-Term Care

Long-term care services assist people with activities of daily living and health care needs over an extended period. These services are typically provided in the home but can also be delivered in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other settings.

Long-term care planning ensures that you and your family are taken care of should you require these services. Several factors to consider when planning for long-term care include how to pay for care, what kind of care you need, and how to protect your family and assets.

There are a few things to know about long-term care services:

Long-term care is not just for the elderly. While most people who require long-term care are over 65, anyone can need long-term care services at any age. It’s not just for people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. Anyone with a temporary or chronic health condition that prevents them from caring for themselves can need long-term care services.

Medicare does not cover long-term care services like those provided in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. You may be able to get some coverage for short-term rehabilitation services after a hospital stay, but this is typically only for a limited time. You will likely need to pay for long-term care services, which becomes expensive.

Long-term care is a rapidly growing industry. The number of people requiring long-term care services will increase significantly in the coming years as the population ages. Preparing for the inevitable need for long-term care services is essential for everyone, especially baby boomers nearing retirement age.

