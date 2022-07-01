Fun games to play with your dog this summer

Summer and spending more time outside often go hand-in-hand. Those with pets know it’s also important to find ways to keep their furry friends energized and entertained when the days are long. Here are a few fun activities to try out this season:

1. Water play

Does your pet like being in the water? Turn on the rotating lawn sprinklers and turn up the fun for your four-legged companion, who will enjoy playing in the spray. No sprinkler? Filling up a kiddie pool with clean water can also be a fun way to keep your pet cool and occupied. Throw in some toys or treats and let your pup have a blast exploring and splashing around. Remember, however, to supervise pets during play as ingesting excessive amounts of water quickly can result in water intoxication. While not common, symptoms in cases of acute water intoxication can include nausea, vomiting, lethargy and abdominal distention, according to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center.

2. Frisbee fun

If you like tossing the Frisbee around, your pet will likely enjoy learning how to catch it. For dogs who are new to the game, make sure to start out throwing the disc low and slow. Once your pet is accustomed to the game of catch-and-retrieve, you can increase the height and distance.

3. Nose work

Encourage your dog’s natural tracking instincts with scent detection. To do this, place items such as treats, kibble, tennis balls or outdoor toys, in separate spots around the yard and tell your pet to “find it.” Make sure to praise and encourage furry friends when they find each of their hidden treasures.

