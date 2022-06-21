3 Things to Know About Funeral Expenses

If you’ve recently experienced the loss of a dear family member, then you understand what a confusing and emotional time it can be. Surviving family members frequently need guidance regarding funeral arrangements and the corresponding costs involved. Funeral expenses can be varied, and families should understand their options. Here are 3 things to know about funeral options and expenses:

1. You should work with an experienced funeral director. “When I meet with a family, I always ask if they have an idea of what they’d like to do for their loved one,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “My responsibility is to help them put together a plan to reach their goal, and I want to provide the best advice based on their decisions. Funeral directors coordinate many service details outside the funeral home building to make this time as easy as possible for the family.”

2. If funeral arrangements weren’t made in advance, have a budget in mind. “Professional services provided by funeral directors, their staff, and the use of funeral home facilities will be a significant portion of a funeral or memorial service cost,” added Adolf. “Many people believe the cost of merchandise, such as a casket or outer burial container, would be a major portion of the total service cost, but that’s usually not true. There is a wide range of choices available that can help you stay within your family’s budget.”

3. Understand what you’re paying for. “Another significant cost factor for a funeral service may be listed in the “cash advanced” portion of an itemized funeral expense statement,” said Adolf. “Primary costs in this area might include fees for cemetery interment or outer burial container installation; church or clergy services; musicians; a certified death certificate; newspaper notices; hairdresser services; and floral arrangements.”

For more information about funeral expenses, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com