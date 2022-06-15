Back pain is a common ailment and can range from a dull, constant ache to a sudden, sharp pain.

There is no one cause for back pain. The back has numerous bones, joints, ligaments, and muscles. These add up to numerous opportunities for strain or injury, or pain that extends to the limbs.

In fact, 8 out of every 10 adults will experience back pain at one point or another, making it the most common form of musculoskeletal pain.

Spinal causes of back pain include bulging or ruptured disks, arthritis in the spine, or osteoporosis.

Disks act as cushions between the vertebrae in your spine. The soft material inside a disk can bulge or rupture and press on the nerve.

The lower back is the most common site of arthritis back pain according to the Arthritis Foundation. About 80 percent of back pain is acute and lasts 7 days or less. Otherwise, it’s considered chronic and may be caused by arthritis.

Many forms of arthritis and related conditions can cause back pain, stiffness and swelling. In some cases, arthritis in the spine can lead to a narrowing of the space around the spinal cord, a condition called spinal stenosis.

In osteoporosis, the spine’s vertebrae can develop fractures, causing low back pain at various levels as your bones become porous and brittle.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates in Downers Grove is fully certified to use Pilates and exercise with hands-on therapy to reduce and relieve back pain symptoms, strengthen your muscles, and restore lost flexibility.

Being active and exercising won’t make your back pain worse, even if you have a bit of pain and discomfort at first. Staying active will help you get better. As much as possible, it’s best to keep moving and continue with your normal everyday activities as soon as you can.

See your doctor if your back pain lasts for an extended period of time, gets worse, or affects your everyday activities.

