Diocese of Joliet’s Women’s Giving Circle awards classroom grants totaling $12,200

The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Catholic Education Foundation for the Diocese of Joliet, hosted a Spring Brunch April 30, where the winners of the 2022 Grant awards were announced.

St. Mary Catholic School in Plano received a $5,000 grant for its grant application, “K-2 Math Curriculum” submitted by Ms. Madeline McGill, Ms.Kellie Scarpino and Ms. Patty Lee.

St. Matthew Parish School in Glendale Heights received a $3,000 grant for its application, “Physics Propulsion Project” submitted by Ms. Megan McCoy. Mr. Scott Valenta from St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Winfield received a $2,000 grant award for his submission, “Trout in the Classroom,” while St. Matthew Parish School in Glendale Heights received a $1,500 grant for its proposal “Learning through Play Activity Room” submitted by Ms. Ellyn Murphy.

Finally, Lombard’s Sacred Heart School received a grant in the amount of $700 for its application, “Spark Discovery” submitted by Ms. Heather Burnes and Ms. Jeanne Kaefer.

These five projects were selected from several impressive applications seeking funds during the Women’s Giving Circle’s third grant funding year.

“We are proud to have dedicated and creative teachers in our Catholic Schools to inspire our students and guide them as they explore and expand their minds, hearts, and souls,” said Mae Ciancio, a member of the Women’s Giving Circle. “These teachers and school communities can certainly be proud of this achievement.”

The goal of the Women’s Giving Circle grant project is to provide opportunities for Catholic educators within the Diocese of Joliet to enhance their teaching through financial support of projects that may otherwise go unfunded. The Women’s Giving Circle seeks to promote philanthropy that empowers women, compels action, advances Catholic education, and glorifies

God through collective giving, collaboration, and shared faith.

To learn more and how you can join, visit www.CEFJOLIET.org/Women’s-Giving-Circle .

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/



