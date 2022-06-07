What to Know About Medicaid

One of the biggest concerns for people is what will happen to their assets if they go into a nursing home and need Medicaid to pay for their care. The good news is that Medicaid has several protections for married people with or without children or who own a home.

1. What is Medicaid, and what are its benefits in Illinois

Medicaid is a joint federal and state health insurance program that helps low-income Americans pay for medical care. In Illinois, Medicaid provides health coverage for eligible adults and children with limited incomes.

2. How to qualify for Medicaid in Illinois

To be eligible for Medicaid in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen or lawfully present immigrant, have a Social Security number, and meet certain income and resource requirements.

3. How to apply for Medicaid in Illinois

You can apply for Medicaid online, by mail, or at your local county office. Visit the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services website to apply online. To apply by mail, download and print an application from the same website, then mail it to your local county office. To find your local county office’s contact information, visit the Counties Served page on the IDHFS website.

4. What happens after Medicaid approves you in Illinois

If you’re approved for Medicaid, you’ll be assigned to one of Illinois’ managed care organizations (MCOs). MCOs provide comprehensive health care services to Medicaid enrollees. Services covered by Medicaid include doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription drugs, behavioral health services, and more.

Sometimes navigating the process of protecting your assets and getting approved for Medicaid can be confusing and overwhelming. That’s why it’s vital to seek the help of an experienced attorney who can help you understand your options and make the best choices for your situation.

Contact Camden Law Office at 630-568-6656 to learn more about our Illinois Medicaid legal services. Our experienced real estate lawyers serve our Chicago community in Downers Grove, Naperville, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, and surrounding areas.

Camden Law Office

5330 S. Main Street

Suite 200

Downers Grove, IL 60515

www.camdenlawoffice.com/real-estate-law/



