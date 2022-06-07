Why Have a Funeral or Memorial Service?

Losing a dear family member or friend can be a very traumatic experience. Whether the loss is sudden or expected, it is a sad time for all who cared for the deceased. If no arrangements were made in advance of his or her death, it may be left to the surviving family members to decide whether to host a funeral or memorial service.

A service isn’t required, but it does provide several benefits to surviving family members and friends. It helps those closest to the deceased know that there are others out there who support them and who are willing to offer assistance if needed. While everyone experiences grief in different ways, feeling supported and loved in the midst of such sadness is extremely helpful.

“People should be afforded a way to acknowledge their loved ones’s death so they can accept the reality of it,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Spending time remembering your loved one and sharing your feelings with family and friends will help start the healing process. Everyone deals with death differently, and traditions may change, but coping with the loss of a beloved family member or friend will always be difficult.”

According to Adolf, hosting a funeral or memorial service provides an opportunity to gather, honor, and celebrate a loved one’s life. “A funeral or memorial service will help families express their feelings and emotions,” he said. “It can offer a sense of peace and comfort as they navigate their grief over time.”

Overall, a memorial service is a way to provide a tribute to a life that should be remembered. It is a final gift that represents the person and how they lived. Photos, favorite music, favorite foods, and the sharing of heartwarming stories can provide a healing experience for all who attend.

For more information about funeral and memorial services, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com