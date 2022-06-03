3 Things to Know About Dementia: A Guide for Families and Friends

Dementia is a debilitating disease that affects millions of people worldwide. If you are a friend or family member of someone who has dementia, it is important to learn as much as you can about the condition. By learning more about dementia, you can provide the best possible support for your loved one.

Dementia is a progressive disease, and this means that it typically gets worse over time. The symptoms of dementia can be very mild at first, but they usually become more severe as the disease progresses.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing dementia. People with dementia have varying levels of care and assistance needs, depending on their circumstances. It is essential to work with a team of healthcare professionals to create a personalized care plan for your loved one.

Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and many people live into their 80s and 90s without ever developing dementia. If you are concerned about your cognitive health, talk to your doctor, and early diagnosis and treatment of dementia are critical.

Dementia is a debilitating disease that robs people of their memories and abilities. It is life-changing for both the person with dementia and their loved ones. Dementia slowly destroys a person’s mental functioning and ability to live independently.

Dementia has no known cure. However, there are treatments available that can help manage the symptoms of dementia and improve the quality of life for both the person with dementia and their caregivers.

One of the most important things you can do is provide emotional support like being patient, listening when they want to talk, and helping them stay connected to their friends and family.

If you are a friend or family member of someone with dementia, remember that you are not alone. There are many resources available to help you deal with this challenging condition.

Our memory care community helps residents with dementia celebrate life. Ask about our Spring into Savings at the Franciscan Village at 630-296-4748.

Franciscan Village

1270 Village Drive

Lemont, IL 60439

630-243-3449

www.fraciscanvillagelemont.org



