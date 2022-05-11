Promise to make Catholic education available to all families continues amid enrollment spike

The Catholic Education Foundation kicked off the scholarship granting season on April 15 by sending award notifications to 1,521 students bestowing more than $1.8 million in financial aid support for the 2022-23 school year.

These awards come as the Diocese of Joliet announces enrollment is increasing at rates not seen in more than two decades.

As enrollment in US Catholic schools increased 3.8% for the 2021-22 school year, enrollment in the Diocese of Joliet Catholic schools outpaced the national average and grew 7.2% overall. The 51 schools in the Diocese of Joliet are thriving, and financial aid is available for families to make the opportunity of a Catholic education possible.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Catholic Education Foundation donors a record number of families were able to receive tuition assistance for the upcoming school year.

“This astonishing result serves as a great testament to the power of Catholic education and our community’s recognition of its importance and its future,” said Jennifer Georgis, executive director for the Catholic Education Foundation. “The Catholic Education Foundation is committed to providing solutions to Catholic school families.”

Building off this success, the Foundation will continue to offer scholarship grants for the 2022-23 school year.

Through the Foundation’s Scholarship Program, families who have students in kindergarten through senior year of high school and with a verified financial need are encouraged to apply for tuition assistance grants.

Phase II of the scholarship award process through the Catholic Education Foundation will begin on May 1, and applications will be accepted through July 1. The online application can be found at www.cefJoliet.org .

Families will be notified of grant awards in August and award checks will be sent directly to the schools following verification of enrollment in the fall. Find out what scholarship opportunities could be available to make Catholic school education a reality for your student.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

[sponsored] Catholic Education Foundation [sponsored] Catholic Education Foundation



