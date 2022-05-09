More and more people are opting to pre-plan their funeral. Not only does this reduce the stress on the surviving family members during an extremely emotional time, it offers the individual a chance to specify the type and size of service they’d like to have. Here are 3 reasons why pre-planning your funeral is a smart choice:

1. You can control your own final decisions and avoid arguments within the family after you’re gone. “It’s important for an individual to make their own final care decisions and to let the family know the details of what they’d like to have happen,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Having details written in your own handwriting will be both helpful and meaningful to your survivors. It’s not a good situation when I meet with a family and they say they had no idea what the deceased wanted, that it was never discussed. It’s tough to have to make decisions on the spot about something so personal and so important.”

2. Making your decisions in advance relieves your family from that responsibility. “If you’ve never experienced making funeral arrangements, it can be emotionally and financially overwhelming,” added Adolf. “Making decisions and payment arrangements ahead of time can be so helpful to your survivors, and helps ease the pain of their loss.”

3. You can relax knowing your final plans have been decided, and you can take it off your worry list. “When you can make emotional decisions for yourself and your family in a calm environment and within your own desired timeframe, it can provide wonderful peace of mind,” said Adolf. “I’ve often heard from people that decided to make their arrangements in advance that they felt much more at peace to have the details in place and finalized.”

