Skin Cancer Awareness: What You Need to Know

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, so it is an excellent time to educate yourself and your loved ones about the risks of skin cancer and what you can do to prevent it.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, with more than 3.5 million cases diagnosed yearly, and it is also one of the most preventable types of cancer.

Some common symptoms of skin cancer are new growth or lesion on the skin that bleeds, oozes, or crusts. Other symptoms can include changing the size, shape, or color of a mole, a sore that doesn’t heal, or itching, burning, or bleeding.

According to the Mayo Clinic, three main types of skin cancer are:

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, accounting for about 80% of all cases. Basal cell carcinomas may appear as small, flesh-colored, or pink bumps are often mistaken for pimples.



Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for about 20% of all cases and may appear as firm, red bumps or scaly patches that sometimes crust over and bleed.



Melanoma often develops on the lower legs of women and in areas not exposed to the sun, such as your mouth and nose. In men, the face or trunk is most affected. Signs can appear as a new mole or as a change in an existing mole, a painful lesion, or large brownish spots.



There are several things you can do to reduce your risk of skin cancer:

Avoiding the sun during peak hours, using protective clothing, and applying sunscreen- SPF 30 or higher, is the best way to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.



Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps.



Examine your skin regularly for changes.



Get a professional dermatologist skin exam yearly.



If you notice any changes in your skin, it is vital to see a dermatologist right away. Early detection helps to treat skin cancer with success.

