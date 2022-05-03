Tips for helping your pets shed their winter coats

With the winter season finally in our rearview mirrors, dog owners are likely pulling out the vacuum more frequently. That’s because dogs often grow heavier coats during the colder months to stay warm, and those coats become lighter in preparation for warmer weather. Here are some spring grooming tips for your furry friend:

1. Brush regularly

Brushing regularly will help remove loose hairs, prevent tangles and mats, and distribute the dog’s natural oils throughout his or her coat. The American Kennel Club recommends gently brushing the coat in the opposite direction of hair growth, to pull out the dead hair, then brushing in the direction of hair growth to remove it. The process may have to be repeated a few times.

2. Keep them clean

Once most of the shedding coat has been brushed out, it’s time for a bath. While using a mild shampoo formulated for dogs, the AKC recommends giving your furry friend a fingertip massage so you can feel the coat and skin as well as any lumps, bumps, cuts, scratches, ticks, or other problems which may have been hidden under the winter coat.

3. Brush again

A bath often loosens up any remaining winter coat, which can cause shedding to resume. Before pulling out the brush, however, make sure your pet’s coat is thoroughly dry so it doesn’t pull at the skin and cause discomfort.

