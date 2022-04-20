5 Benefits of Pre-Arranged Funeral Services

While many people don’t think of it until it becomes absolutely necessary, and some don’t get the chance to do it at all, one very thoughtful thing you can do for your family is to pre-arrange your funeral services. While it’s not pleasant to ponder your own demise, making arrangements in advance offers five major benefits.

1. Pre-arranging a funeral or memorial service provides an individual the opportunity to organize an emotional event that removes the responsibility from their surviving family.

2. The state of Illinois oversees all pre-arranged funeral service and merchandise transactions through the Comptroller’s Office. “Funeral homes are licensed by the state of Illinois to provide and ensure important protections for their clients,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “This includes the funds they choose to set aside for their funeral expenses.”

3. Most pre-arranged funeral services are completed as if they were being organized as a current event. “Many personal and statistical details are put in place to ensure their accuracy and availability at the time needed,” added Adolf. “When services are paid for in advance, the most common funding mechanism used is an insurance or annuity policy. The funds set aside are for the policyholder’s benefit and are not co-mingled financially with the funeral home in any way.”

4. Policyholders are free to select the funeral home of their choice to provide the services when needed, regardless of where the services were originally arranged.

5. One of the most important benefits that the insurance or annuity policies provide is that they can easily be made irrevocable. “This ensures the policies comply with Medicaid and financial asset regulations,” said Adolf. “When policies are made irrevocable, they can only be used for funeral expenses.”

For more information about pre-arranging funeral services, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com



