Sounds of Sacred Music returns after pandemic pause

After taking a two-year pandemic pause, the Catholic Education Foundation is thrilled to announce the Sounds of Sacred Music will be returning for its 10th annual celebration.

During the event, area Catholic students will use the gift of music to thank Catholic Education Foundation donors for their gift of education.

This year’s concert, set for 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Blanchette Catholic Center, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, will feature the student choir of Providence Catholic High School, New Lenox. A private VIP reception for all current Catholic Education Foundation benefactors will be held prior to the event at 6 p.m.

The Foundation began in 1996 to help provide the financial means for qualified students to attend elementary and secondary Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Joliet. Now, more than 25 years later, the Foundation has been able to award more than $30 million in need-based scholarships to 22,600 students.

“Twenty-five percent of all students in our diocesan schools receive support through the Catholic Education Foundation,” said Jennifer Georgis, the Foundation’s executive director.

“The free concert is a wonderful way of showcasing the talent of some of our students. After two years of being apart, I think everyone is anxious to come together and celebrate the completion of a more normal school year since Covid began.”

Georgis said it is important for the students to have an opportunity to thank the donors who make the promise of a Catholic education possible through their generosity.

“Likewise, I know the donors enjoy having the opportunity to see the students’ talented performances,” she said.

All Catholic Education Foundation supporters are encouraged to attend the upcoming Sounds of Sacred Music celebration and meet some of the students who are being transformed by the gift of Catholic education. For more information, contact Jennifer Georgis at 815-221-6131.