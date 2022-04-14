Even on nice days, don’t leave your pets in the car

Need to run a few errands and your dog wants to come along? Even on a mild sunny day, it’s best to leave your pet at home as vehicles can quickly reach a temperature that puts your furry friend’s health and safety at risk.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, hundreds of pets each year become seriously ill or die from heat exhaustion after being left unattended in parked vehicles. And measures such as cracking the windows, putting up a windshield screen, or parking in the shade makes little difference. Why? Because the temperature inside a vehicle can rise almost 20º Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes, and almost 30º F in 20 minutes. At one hour, a vehicle’s inside temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature. Even on a 70-degree day, that’s 110 degrees inside a vehicle, according to the AVMF.

While all dogs are susceptible to heatstroke, heat intolerant brachycephalic breeds (dogs that have a relatively broad, short skull), such as Pugs and Bulldogs, could suffer negative effects sooner than other breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

The AKC urges pet owners who have to bring their furry friends on the road with them to have another adult come with who can stay in the vehicle with him while the air conditioner is running. This will also reduce the risk of your pet jumping out of an open window at a rest stop or in a parking lot.

Remember: while dogs generally love a good adventure, their safety should come first.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road: Downers Grove, IL 60516: 630.969.1198: https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/



