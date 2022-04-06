3 Tips For Writing a Moving Eulogy

Writing a eulogy for a beloved family member or friend who has passed away is not an easy feat. A eulogy is a remembrance speech given at a funeral or memorial service that pays tribute to the deceased; it reflects on what was special about the person, how they impacted those around them, and how they’ll be remembered now that they’re gone. It may include happy stories, a list of accomplishments and unique qualities, and memories from family members, friends, and work colleagues. Giving a eulogy for your loved one is an honor, and is part of the process of saying goodbye. Here are three tips for writing a moving eulogy:

1. Give yourself enough time to think it through in advance. “I’ve always admired family members who could give a heartfelt and meaningful eulogy at a funeral service,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “One of the most important reasons the good ones stand out is because the speaker is prepared and well organized. It’s helpful to practice reading it out loud before the service.”

2. Start the process with an outline. “Make a list of important characteristics and personal qualities that made your loved one special,” added Adolf. “Concentrating on personal remembrances will make your eulogy interesting to others. Talk about the most positive personal attributes and events in your loved one’s life, don’t dwell on an illness or other hardships they endured.”

3. Limit the length of the speech. “Have a written copy to reference, and keep it brief,” said Adolf. “This is a key to having an attentive audience and delivering a memorable eulogy.” While there’s no specific time limit for a eulogy, remember it’s just one part of the service.

End the eulogy with a fond memory and a positive outlook; this is an opportunity to offer encouragement to others who are grieving.

For more information about writing a moving eulogy, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111