National Pet First Aid Awareness Month Tips

First aid training can be an essential tool in ensuring you and your loved ones can respond quickly and appropriately in an emergency situation. If you have dogs and cats in your household, make sure that emergency preparedness extends to them. In honor of April being designated as National Pet First Aid Awareness Month, protect your four-legged friends with these safety tips:

1. Assemble a pet first aid kit

In the event of an unexpected pet emergency, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center recommends creating a do-it-yourself first-aid kit. The kit should include items such as a muzzle to prevent biting if your pet is scared or in pain, gauze, non-stick bandages, cotton balls/swabs, blunt scissors, tweezers to remove ticks, disposable gloves to keep germs away from a pet’s wound, over-the-counter antibacterial ointments, saline eye solution, and paperwork such as a copy of the pet’s medical records, and the phone number, clinic name, and address of your veterinarian.

2. Take a pet first aid course

These days, there are a variety of first aid courses available for dog and cat owners which cover topics including breathing and cardiac emergencies, wounds, bleeding, and seizures.

3. Know potential household hazards

Take time to identify any objects and products that could cause injuries, choking or poisoning. For instance, the sugar substitute xylitol can be poisonous to dogs while some common houseplants can be hazardous to both dogs and cats. Visit ht tps://www.aspca.org t o see a list of toxic and non-toxic plants.

Remember: accidents happen. But remaining calm and knowing some basic pet first aid could help save your furry friend’s life.