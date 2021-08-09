Inaugural Plaid and Khaki Ball to raise funds for, celebrate Catholic education

Members of the Catholic Education Foundation and Women’s Giving Circle invite you to attend their upcoming inaugural Plaid and Khaki Ball.

The black-tie event, set for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Drury Lane Theatre & Events, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, will celebrate Catholic education throughout the Diocese of Joliet, while providing tuition assistance to financially needy students to access the promise of a Catholic education.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and music provided by the IC Catholic Prep Guitar Ensemble. Guests can look forward to one-of-a-kind live auction items, dancing to the sounds of the Hey Jimmy Band, and a video presentation and paddle raise to support the classroom grants of the Women’s Giving Circle.

Bishop Ronald A. Hicks will attend this inaugural event, and Rev. Burke Masters will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Additionally, Illinois Representative Jim Durkin will provide the keynote address.

Individual tickets for the Plaid and Khaki Ball are available for $225, or a table for 10 can be purchased for $2250. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the Foundation office at (815) 221-6127 or visiting our website at https://cefjoliet.ejoinme.org/PKB2021 .

For those who are unable to attend but would still like to support the Catholic Education Foundation’s mission, sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsorships include many marketing opportunities such as social media recognition, your company name and logo displayed at the event, web link on the Catholic Education Foundation website, along with advertising in the Plaid and Khaki program book.

All proceeds from the Plaid and Khaki Ball benefit the Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition assistance to families with financial needs and gives students the promise of a Catholic education.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/