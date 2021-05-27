Canal Era Living Coming as New Navvy Town Neighborhood Introduced at Heritage Harbor Resort

A modern take on the 1840′s burgeoning I & M Canal era is underway at Heritage Harbor Resort, where condominiums and cottages are coming soon to the community’s latest neighborhood, Navvy Town.

“We’re very excited to introduce our newest neighborhood, Navvy Town,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “The two-story, multi-family quad buildings, called the Canal Quarters, will include one and two-bedroom condominiums ideal for investors and renters while the open-concept, two-story cottages with two bedrooms and 2 ½ baths are perfect for second-home owners who want to maximize their time on the river enjoying the harbor life.”

Just 90 minutes from Chicago in Ottawa’s Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor overlooks the Illinois River and features a state-of-the-art 152-slip marina as well as several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The community also includes the Red Dog Restaurant, Tiki bar and beach and numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools.

“An increase in people working from home and the exodus from big-city metropolitan areas has led to a boom in sales at Heritage Harbor,” Alexander said. “There’s a realization that telecommuters are no longer tied to mass transit and large employment corridors and can enjoy a recreationally-rich vacation lifestyle and the benefits of small-town living while working remotely.”

Priced from $189k, one-and-two-bedroom condominiums range from 580 square feet in size and are four to a building. Two-story cottages, priced from $289,000, are also available and are 1,150 square feet in size with the option of finishing the full basement. Two- bedroom Carriage Homes will also be offered. Currently, 6 of the two-story buildings will be under construction this spring. Navvy Town will also feature an outdoor water amenity and recreation hall for games, movie nights and other family fun.

In addition to Navvy Town, Heritage Harbor has recently introduced Port Place, an enclave of 12 maintenance-free homes. Centered around a common gathering area, which will include a fire pit, benches and strands of overhead lights, Port Place offers ranch and two-story homes, with main level master bedroom suites, ranging from 1,196 to over 2,287 square feet, with prices starting in the mid $300s.

The West Peninsula neighborhood offers single-family ranch, two-story and first-floor master bedroom cottages ranging from 1,490 to over 2,290 square feet in size with two to four bedrooms, two to four baths, charming front porches, guest suites, second floor bunk rooms, optional basements and attached or detached garages. A new neighborhood of low-maintenance homes is also available in the Boat House neighborhood. Priced from the $309,000 to $395,000, these homes range from 975 to 1,700 square feet in size with the option to add a finished walkout lower level that adds 975 square feet to the ranch plan and 850 square feet to the two-story. Additional highlights include two or three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, charming front and back porches, open concept island kitchens and living rooms, owner’s suites with private baths, finished lower levels with recreation room, full bathroom, bedroom, storage and covered deck.

Custom, single-family home buyers will want to visit Pinnacle Pointe, a waterfront neighborhood with its own pool and clubhouse. Luxury ranch and two-story designs, priced from the $550s to over $1 million, are available or buyers may choose to purchase a homesite and use their own builder. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet in size with three or four bedrooms, two to 3 ½ baths and two-car garages. Homes may include open concept kitchen and family rooms, screened porches, finished walkout basements, guest suites and decks.

“Heritage Harbor offers home buyers and visitors year-round fun and exploration,” Alexander said. “While the marina, offers various water sports and river access that make summer alive with activity, residents enjoy winter activities such as the Ottawa Kris Kringle market, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and hiking and guided tours such as the Sunset Winter Solstice Hike at nearby Starved Rock State Park.”

Heritage Harbor is connected to the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail and includes several community parks, including the River Run Dog Park. The onsite activity director also plans year-round activities for residents and guests to enjoy, such as live music on weekends, special neighborhood events and holiday gatherings as well as craft and cooking classes, organized group tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run. Downtown Ottawa features a selection of palate-pleasing restaurants, shops, boutiques.

Interested homebuyers can learn more through the ‘Live Like a Homeowner’ Discovery Package currently available at Heritage Harbor. The package includes a two-night stay for two adults and two children under 21 in a cottage, $50 gift card for the Red Dog Grill, private tour and customized Starved Rock experience for $249.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.