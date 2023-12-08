SEASPAR flag football team earns gold medal

The SEASPAR Spartans flag football team recently won the gold medal at the Special Olympics State Flag Football competition held Nov. 4 at the Louisville Slugger Dome in Peoria. (photo provided by SEASPAR)

The SEASPAR Spartans flag football team recently won the gold medal at the Special Olympics State Flag Football competition held Nov. 4 at the Louisville Slugger Dome in Peoria.

The SEASPAR Spartans participated in two planned practices before the tournament. The team focused on blending nerves, excitement and preparedness. The team also honed their play to ensure every member was well-prepared before participating in the competition.

Matt Gorecki, the team coach and SEASPAR’s athletics coordinator, encouraged the players to focus on their game plan. The entire team executed successful catches and strong defensive capabilities with multiple interceptions.

In their opening game against the Douglas Park Renegades, the SEASPAR Spartans secured a resounding victory, 40-6. They continued their winning streak against the Rockford Red Hots with a final score of 34-14, claiming the state title. The team maintained a spirit of sportsmanship, extending congratulations to opposing teams and embodying humility until the celebratory award ceremony.

The SEASPAR Spartans’ success is particularly remarkable considering the challenges faced during the regular season, marked by several losses. However, the team exhibited resilience, learning to function as a cohesive unit, especially with the incorporation of new players. The journey from most losses in the regular season to clinching victories at the regional and state levels speaks volumes about the team’s extraordinary growth.

SEASPAR offers Special Olympics training in more than a dozen sports across its service area of 12 communities in DuPage and Cook counties.

For more information, visit SEASPAR.org.