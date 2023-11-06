Wheaton police will Stuff the Squad for veterans Nov. 15

The Wheaton Police Department will host a Stuff the Squad event for neighbors in need from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Wheaton Police Department, with this event benefiting the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

Wheaton police encourage the community to stop by the Wheaton Police Department, 900 W. Liberty Dr., and help stuff a squad car full of household/cleaning/personal care items needed by the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

“As we traditionally honor our nation’s veterans in November, the Wheaton Police Department would like to help support local veterans who are facing a challenging time,” said Community Engagement Officer Crystal Miroballi. “The Stuff-a-Squad program’s success over the past couple years has been a wonderful example of our community’s caring and generous spirit, and we look forward to inviting our residents, organizations and businesses to join us in helping local veterans.”