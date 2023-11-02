Montini Catholic awards Johnathan Weiger Memorial Scholarship

Montini Catholic High School freshman Viktoria Baran of Westchester has been named this year’s recipient of the Johnathan Weiger “Johnny Always Wins” Memorial Scholarship. She will receive a scholarship of $1,000 per year during her four years at Montini Catholic.

Each year, Montini’s incoming freshmen are invited to submit an essay in order to be considered for the scholarship. The Weiger family selects a student displaying high moral character, a deep commitment to their faith and achieving academic excellence at the grade school level, to receive the scholarship. This is the 10th year the scholarship has been awarded.

Johnny Weiger joined Montini’s school community for the 2011-12 school year as a member of the class of 2015. He was a member of Montini’s football team with aspirations to continue his football career at Notre Dame. During his freshman year, he was diagnosed with leukemia. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant, his leukemia was cured. As Weiger was preparing for his sophomore year, however, he was hospitalized with a rare blood disorder commonly referred to as TTP, which can be caused by a bone marrow transplant. He passed away on Nov. 4, 2012, due to complications from the TTP.

The Weiger Family also founded a non-profit organization, JAW Foundation (Johnny Always Wins Foundation), to support Pediatric Adolescent Leukemia Support (PALS). JAW volunteers devote their time to raising funds for families with children undergoing treatment for leukemia in the hopes of easing their financial burden.

Eighth grade students planning to attend Montini Catholic next fall are invited to submit an application for the 2024 Johnny Weiger Memorial Scholarship. The application can be found on the school’s website montini.org/tuitionassistance . Deadline for the 2024-25 school year is Oct. 30, 2024.