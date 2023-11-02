‘Brew it Forward’ on Veterans Day at Cantigny Park

Those who have always wanted to “pay it forward” on Veterans Day will get their chance this year at the First Division Museum at Cantigny.

The museum is hosting Brew it Forward on Nov. 11. Hours for this beer tasting event, first held in 2017, are 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton.

Veterans who attend may draw from a basket of beer tokens paid for and donated for their use by visitors wishing to say “thank you” on Veterans Day. Guests may also donate directly to the shelter.

Participating craft brewers are Bell’s, Generations, Half Acre, Lagunitas, New Belgium, 93 Octane, Solemn Oath, and Tighthead. Veteran-owned Kountry Vodka will also be sampling. Tasting packages include five 3-ounce pours for $10 or twelve pours for $20.

Brew it Forward will take place in the Tank Park located outside the First Division Museum, weather permitting. Fire pits surrounded by hay bales and Adirondack chairs add a fun and social element to the event. Food and family activities also will be available.

Admission to Brew it Forward is free, and so is parking at Cantigny on Veterans Day. First Division Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans Day weekend is the final opportunity to see the museum’s 2023 special exhibit, “65 Years.”

For more information, visit fdmuseum.org. Cantigny is located at 1S151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.