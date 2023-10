Main Street in Wheaton will be closed at the railroad tracks fro Nov. 6-8 while Union Pacific Railroad performs track repairs.

Northbound traffic will be detoured using Liberty Drive to West Street to Front Street around this work. Southbound traffic will be detoured using Wesley Street to West Street to Liberty Drive.

Traffic lights along the detour route will be changed to flashing red to improve traffic flow during this work and should be treated the same as a stop sign.