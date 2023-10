The city of Wheaton’s Environmental Improvement Commission in partnership with SCARCE (School and Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting Education) will once again host a Pumpkin Smash drop-off from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 4 in the city’s commuter parking lot at Liberty Drive and Carlton Avenue.

This collection will allow you to drop off pumpkins (please remove decorations first) to be composted, rather than going to the landfill.