Westmont to host pumpkin composting event Nov. 4

The Westmont Environmental Improvement Committee (EIC) is once again hosting a pumpkin composting collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 4 at the Westmont Public Library, 428 N. Cass Ave.

All pumpkins must be cleaned free of inorganic materials such as candles and other decorations prior to being disposed in the composting collection container. Participants will enter the library parking lot from West Traube Avenue. EIC volunteers will guide vehicles to the pumpkin composting container, which will be located at the southwest corner of the parking lot, then they will make sure the pumpkin is free of inorganic materials and throw the pumpkin into the dumpster.

“We have been providing a pumpkin composting option in Westmont for over a decade,” said EIC Staff Liaison Larry McIntyre. “This program helps keep pumpkins out of the landfills, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions and returns water and essential nutrients back into the soil. Our goal is to have every resident in Westmont who uses a pumpkin as a Halloween decoration participate in this program on the Saturday after Halloween so that these pumpkins can be collected and composted.”

For more information, contact the village at communications@westmont.il.gov.