Montini Catholic’s volleyball team hosts Volley for a Cure

Montini Catholic High School’s volleyball team held its annual Volley for a Cure event Oct. 5. The gym was full of Bronco fans including local grade schoolers invited to participate.

Team members and their mothers were geared up for the evening and sold baked goods, t-shirts designed by senior volleyball payer Ella Herrmann and other goodies before and during the games in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation. More than 2,600 was raised.

“It’s a fun event for a very worthy cause and I am immensely grateful for everyone’s efforts and the contributions made to make it such a great success,” organizer and Parent Club president Maria Herrmann said in a news release from the school. “The donation our Montini girls volleyball program is making will help empower women at every step of the breast cancer journey—from getting a mammogram to life after treatment. Without support like ours, these women may not have access to potentially life-saving services.”