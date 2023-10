Montini Catholic High School sophomores Sydney Gertsen of Plainfield and Ashlynn Lindt of Lombard received GCAC All Conference honors in cross country.

At the GCAC Championship held at Loyola Academy’s Athletic Campus on Oct. 14, Gertsen celebrated a second place finish and Lindt placed 18th.

Both competed at the IHSA Regionals on Oct. 21 at Westmont High School.