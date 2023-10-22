Mother-daughter veterans discuss book Nov. 2 at First Division Museum presentation

The First Division Museum at Cantigny continues its Date with History lecture series on 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

The co-authors of “Lita & Jean: Memoirs of Two Generations of Military Women” will discuss their award-winning, tell-all book, published in 2022. The free program is available at the Cantigny Visitors Center and online.

Registration for both in-person and Zoom viewers is required at FDMuseum.org. For those attending in person, parking is free. Lita V. Tomas and Jean Marie McNamara are a mother-daughter duo who cover a lot of ground. The pair speaks about their darkest moments and matters of family, physical disabilities, military service, the Veteran’s Administration and fighting bureaucracy.

Their resilience and resolve inspire all who hear their stories. Tomas enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1977, the first year that women could train as part of the regular army, serving as a tank mechanic turned global logistics officer. She also served in the Illinois Army National Guard, Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves.

Tomas holds a master’s degree in recreational therapy and has spent a lifetime fighting injustice. She lives in Downers Grove, cherishing family and producing her award-winning patient advocacy podcast, PodcastDX—all while managing young-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

McNamara, like her mother, has a passion for helping others. In the Army she served as a medic and a nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological officer. She was also deputy director of her local Emergency Services & Disaster Agency.

After an injury, she retired to explore the challenges of recovery and endurance, working to claim new pathways of service and meaning. McNamara is a co-host on PodcastDX and loves researching content for the show.

The First Division Museum is open daily, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closing time shifts to 4 p.m. in November and December.) Admission is included with Cantigny’s regular parking fee. Parking is free on Veterans Day. Visit FDMuseum.org for more details.