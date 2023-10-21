Friends of Wheaton Public Library to host holiday book & art sale Nov. 9-12

The Friends of Wheaton Public Library will host the annual Holiday Book & Art Sale Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 in Wheaton Public Library’s Arts & Culture Center.

The sale features like-new books, autographed copies, collectibles, art prints, unique gifts and more. All money raised directly benefits the library.

Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 9; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11; and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

The Friends will continue to accept framed and unframed art donations for the sale through Nov. 5.

For additional information about the Friends of the Wheaton Public Library, visit wheatonlibrary.org/friends