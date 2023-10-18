Wheaton offers residents tips as leaves start to fall

As the autumn leaves begin to fall, the city of Wheaton reminds residents of the ways they can properly dispose of leaves.

Place leaves in containers 35 gallons in size or smaller, or in biodegradable bags.

Containers or bags must weigh less than 50 pounds when filled.

Each container or bag requires an LRS yard waste/organics/excess garbage sticker, available at city hall and at many local grocery and hardware stores.

When cleaning up leaves, be careful not to blow or rake them into the streets. Doing so can prevent storm sewers from functioning properly and can lead to flooding. If your house is located near a storm sewer catch basin, help keep it clear by sweeping away leaves and debris from the sewer grate.

Burning leaves is not allowed.

LRS collects yard waste, food scraps and organic materials on your garbage day through the second full week of December.

An environmentally friendly alternative to bagging leaves is to mulch them into your lawn and/or garden beds. Using a lawnmower with a mulching function can break down leaves into small pieces, allowing them to be either collected and spread into garden beds or finely shredded into lawns to break down.

For more information on leaf collection, please visit the city’s website.