Social media safety the topic of Oct. 25 presentation at Nazareth Academy

Nazareth Academy’s Parent Speaker Series will kick off Oct. 25.

In conjunction with Bullying Prevention Month, Nazareth’s student-led Anti-Bullying Task Force invited the Organization for Social Media Safety to present on the topic of social media safety to both students and parents.

The Organization for Social Media Safety is a consumer protection organization that focuses on education, advocacy and technology to help make social media safe for everyone.

Attendees will learn about major social media-related dangers, tips for setting social media rules in the home and more. The 90-minute virtual parent session will follow presentations students will be attending during the school day.

Parents can find more information about the evening session and register at nazarethacademy.com under the Student/Parent tab. Via Zoom and open to the public.