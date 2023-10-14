Montini Catholic congratulates Kazma Scholarship recipients

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard recently congratulated five Kazma Scholarship award recipients from the Class of 2027.

Winners include Isabella Baldwin of Hillside, Jasmine Bell Brunke of Lombard, Rosemarie Callagan of Villa Park, Owen Ferris of Wheaton and Kevin May of Villa Park.

Each year, the Kazma Family Foundation, in conjunction with the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF), presents awards to eighth graders actively attending a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Joliet and who are interested in attending a local Catholic High School.

The Kazma Family Foundation was established in 1997 by Gerald and Margaret Kazma. The main mission of the foundation is to provide financial assistance to students and their families seeking a Catholic education. The Class of 2027 represents the 20th class of high school students that the foundation supports and mentors through their generosity.

Traditionally, scholars are honored at an annual Mass held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. This year’s Mass, celebrated by Bishop Ronald A. Hicks, was held Aug. 26. Also in attendance were scholarship recipients from Benet Academy, Bishop McNamara, IC Catholic Prep, Joliet Catholic Academy, St. Francis and Providence Catholic.

All scholarship and financial aid opportunities offered by Montini Catholic High School can be explored by visiting the school’s Admissions page at montini.org/tuitionassistance.