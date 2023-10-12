Montini Catholic students donate blessing bags

Montini Catholic High School Campus Minister Michael Blanchette delivered blessing bags to Lombard’s Outreach House on Sept. 29. The donation was the result of a two-week drive sponsored by Montini Catholic’s Campus Ministry to provide much needed supplies to those experiencing homelessness.

Students were asked to donate travel-sized toiletries that were divided into bags and shared with The Outreach House, whose mission is to provide compassionate and effective assistance to individuals and families with dignity and without judgment.

Montini students pack donated items into individualized bags. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

“Our response from our kids was wonderful,” Blanchette said in a news release. “We are so happy to be able to help out our community’s homeless in any way we can.”

As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, The Outreach House welcomes gifts of food, infant items, clothing as well as financial support. For information, visit theoutreachhouse.org.