Montini Catholic recognizes Class of 2027 scholarship recipients

Montini Catholic recognized 15 freshmen students who are recipients of the high school’s Freshman Placement Exam Scholarships. This scholarship is offered to incoming freshmen who excel on Montini’s Freshman Placement Exam, which is offered each December.

Scholarships are awarded based on national percentile ranking of the placement exam scores. Awards are renewable as long as a student meets the renewable criteria each year. Students can earn up to $10,000 towards their tuition at Montini, according to a news release from the school.

Freshmen receiving a Montini Catholic Academic Scholarship are: Cedona Barrett of Woodridge, Gavin Conway of Lombard, Molly Felice of Elmhurst, Cole Forsyth of Lombard, Robert Gutierrez of Berkeley, Brianna Konopacz of Woodrige, Ailish McKinzie of Lisle, Samantha Menapace of Downers Grove, Colin Miner of Darien, Olivia Naso of Downers Grove, Lorelei Nelson of Westchester, Dylan Palmer of Downers Grove, Michael Pivoney of Lombard, Graham Reiser of Downers Grove and Julian Reyes of Bolingbrook.

Montini’s 2024-25 school year placement exam for scholarship eligibility will take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 2, at the school, 19W070 16th St, Lombard. There will be a special practice exam held at 7 p.m Nov. 29 at the school.

Information regarding additional scholarship and/or financial aid opportunities that are available for incoming freshmen can be found online at montini.org.