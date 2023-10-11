Climate change the subject of Lombard Garden Club’s Oct. 27 meeting

The Lombard Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road.

Trent Ford will present “Ways to Slow Climate Change by Individuals and Local Efforts.” Ford has been the Illinois State Climatologist since 2019. He and his team provide information online, through traditional and social media and by speaking to audiences across the state.

In addition to his role in climate education and outreach, Ford also conducts research on the climate and extreme climate events, like drought and heat waves; monitors current conditions; and studies climate change.

He will address some of the impacts we are seeing now and how climate change will affect our landscapes, agriculture and gardening in the future.

This month’s program is sponsored by the Conservation and Environment committee of the Garden Club. The public is invited to attend at no charge.

The Lombard Garden Club is an award-winning 97-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in our community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. Check the club’s website for details – lombardgardenclub.org.