Wheaton Gives Back program runs through October

The Wheaton Community Relations Commission is once again providing opportunities for Wheaton residents to make a difference in the community through its Wheaton Gives Back program. Opportunities include a winter gear drive throughout October and a volunteer opportunity to unload food for residents in need on Oct. 27.

Winter Gear Drive: In partnership with the People’s Resource Center (PRC), Downtown Wheaton Association, Wheaton Park District and other locations, the commission is collecting new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens for the PRC throughout the month of October.

Collection box locations include: Downtown Wheaton--302 Wheaton, Adelle’s, Alphagraphics, Amante Marketplace, Best-Way Rug and Furniture Cleaners, Cedarstone Partners, DuPage Art League, Edge, Financial Advisors, Edward Jones, Egglectic Café, Frocks and Frills Vintage, Jovie/College Tutors, Miroballi Shoes, NEXT Yoga, Noteable Notes Music Academy, Wheaton City Hall and Wheaton Public Library; southside locations--Arrowhead, The Perfect Thing and Wheaton Community Center; other location--Central Athletic Complex.

New items will be part of the PRC’s Clothes Closet. Additionally, there will be a special collection on Oct. 28, during the Downtown Wheaton Association’s Trick-or-Treating event that will include additional collection sites of C’zar Salon and Spa, Pedego Wheaton and Wyckwood House.

Stuff-A-Truck: The commission is looking for volunteers to unload food collected as part of the PRC’s Stuff-A-Truck event. Volunteers are needed for two shifts on Oct. 27: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. This volunteer opportunity includes lifting and prolonged standing. A representative from the PRC will contact volunteers. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 13. To volunteer, visit wheaton.il.us/FormCenter/Community-Relations-Commission-11/Stuff-a-Truck-Volunteer-Registration-88.