Nazareth Academy Parent Speaker Series begins Oct. 25

Nazareth Academy’s 2023-24 Parent Speaker Series will host speakers known for their work with families and adolescents, who will address topics that are both relevant and practical.

Upcoming programs include:

Social Media Safety, Organization for Social Media Safety: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

The Gift of Failure - How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed, Jessica Lahey: 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

The Parent Compass - Navigating Your Teen’s Wellness and Academic Journey in Today’s Competitive World, Cindy Muchnick: 7 p.m. March 19.

All session will be offered via Zoom. These sessions are free and open to the entire community. Registration for each is required and available on Nazareth’s website nazarethacademy.com under the Student/Parent tab.