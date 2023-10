Montini Catholic High School seniors Sam Hemmersmeier of Elmhurst and Marin Ferris of Wheaton have been named Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.