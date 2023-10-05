Montini Catholic peer tutors provide support for fellow students

Montini Catholic High School recently announced its National Honor Society (NHS) peer tutors and officers for the 2023-24 school year. Each year, this group of dedicated leaders volunteer to make themselves available to help their peers, who are struggling with certain courses, work toward self-responsibility and self-direction with their school work.

Montini Catholic’s 2023-24 peer tutors, including officers, are: Marin Ferris, president; Anjay Dhir, vice president; Trinity Smith, secretary; Riley White, treasurer; Jasmin Baker-Rohlehr; Besty Beirne; Kassandra Gutierrez; Sarah Paradis; Danny Petersen; and Lucy Rizzi.

“Students and tutors are partnered with one another and schedule times to work together either before or after school based upon their respective schedules,” Mike Dailey, co-moderator of Montini’s National Honor Society this year, said in a news release. “Our designated NHS tutoring time is every Thursday after school in our Learning Resource Center. We also try to schedule students together who have the same study hall period for convenience.”

“We are so proud of and pleased to see the Peer Tutoring program continue at Montini Catholic High School,” Principal Chris Tiritilli said in the release. “The program is beneficial for so many reasons. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is received by the students who are able to get extra support assistance directly from a peer. Additionally, our peer tutors benefit through being entrusted and empowered to utilize their skills and talents to help another Bronco achieve success and/or meet a goal. These experiences build continual leadership skills in our students as well as reinforce the Lasallian charism that is the basis of our school.”