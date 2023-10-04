Montini Catholic recognizes September Student of the Month

Montini Catholic High School senior Rory O’Connor of Woodridge is the September Student of the Month. O’Connor was nominated by broadcaster’s club moderator and Montini’s Development Assistant William Dawes.

“I nominated Rory for student of the month not only because of his exceptional loyalty as a broadcaster here at Montini, but also for of all the extracurricular activities he is involved in,” Dawes said in a news release. “He is also a member of Montini’s Peer Ministry team, our National Honor Society, French National Honor Society and Chess Club. He was most recently chosen to be a Eucharistic minister at school Masses and is a dual-sport athlete in cross country (where he is a captain) and boys volleyball.”

O’Connor is a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 89 in Darien and is currently working on the requirements needed to become an Eagle Scout, according to the release.

“It is an honor to be selected for student of the month,” O’Connor said.

He found an interest in broadcasting and being the designated “voice of Montini” during his freshman year. “It was nice of those to take the time to recognize me. I am very thankful.”

O’Connor has set his sights on a few colleges for next fall. He is currently looking at the University of Tennessee, the University of South Carolina and the University of Notre Dame. His goal is to major in political science or history.